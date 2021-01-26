Piedmont Family YMCA receives funding for 43 new students at virtual learning center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Family YMCA is looking for 43 students between pre-kindergarten and 12-years-old to join its virtual learning centers.
Thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the YMCA received Ready Regions Funding for over $300,000.
Since the fall, the YMCA has been hosting virtual learning centers at three different locations, including the Brooks Family YMCA, the Jefferson School, and Walker Upper Elementary School.
“Not only is there funding per child to be able to increase capacity, they are also supporting additional equipment for classrooms - so desks, chairs, white boards, those type of things - and then they’re also supporting teachers with bonuses,” CEO of Piedmont Family YMCA Jessica Maslaney said.
The program is free to anyone who qualifies for free and reduced lunch.
A link to the registration can be found here.
