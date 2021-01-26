Pete Snyder enters race for governor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The race for the next governor of Virginia is in full swing. Candidates are continuing to join the race, including Republican Pete Snyder of Charlottesville.
“I’m running for governor of Virginia because Virginia is the greatest state in America,” Snyder said. “We helped found this nation.”
Snyder is the most recent Republican to enter his name in the race.
“Over the past 10 years our leaders have failed us and not only have they failed us, they’ve actually embarrassed us,” the candidate said.
Snyder says reviving small business is important to getting Virginia’s economy back on track.
“Chaps Ice Cream, Joe Peacock’s Garage, a million and one of these small businesses, that’s the heartbeat of who we are and we need to save them and have their back and I’ll do that as the next governor of Virginia,” Snyder said.
When asked what separates him from the rest of the Republicans in the race, his answer was simple: “I’m different,” Snyder said. “I’m the only one who’s not a career politician, the only one who hasn’t held elective office, and you know what, I wear that as a badge of honor. I am a serial entrepreneur, a champion of small business.”
If elected, Snyder says his main priority will be fixing problems created by the Northam administration.
“This is a statewide emergency what’s happening to our children,” Snyder said. “We need to open our schools, and we need to help save the backbone of our economy. Sixty percent of tax revenues in Virginia come from small business, and it’s also the heartbeat of our community.”
He says his path to the governor’s mansion this November is clear: “If I can open the schools, help save our small businesses and restore the rights of law abiding citizens we’re going to win and we’re going bring the majority with us,” Snyder said.
