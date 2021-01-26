Pet care assistance being provided to Goochland residents facing financial hardship

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County residents facing financial hardship can now get pet care through the Goochland Pet Lovers’ Good Neighbor Fund.
The fund is available to residents with an income level up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. According to the US Census Bureau, over 15% of Goochland residents make less than $26,000 a year.
The Good Neighbor Fund may provide funding for the following services:
- Spay or Neuter
- Flea and Tick Prevention
- Cats: Distemper/Upper Respiratory and Rabies Vaccination
- Dogs: DH(L)PP and Rabies Vaccination
- Puppies: 2+ vet visits until they reach 16 weeks of age
- Medical Grooming
- Deworming
- Minor medical issues
- Dog License
- Implant Microchip (Paid for through the GPL Microchip Fund)
- Collar, leash, and/or carrier as needed and available
“The Goochland community has always helped our neighbors get the support they need, and we at Goochland Pet Lovers want to make sure we are doing our part,” said Sara Grattan, GPL Board Chair. “Simply put, if you’re having trouble affording preventive care for your pet, we want you to know we are here to help.”
