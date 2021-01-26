New COVID-19 rules for air travel during ‘National Plan For A Vacation Day’

“With the vaccine rolling out and the cold of winter settling in, AAA travel bookings are starting to ramp up as those who are anxious to get away begin exploring possibilities,” Dianne Bourgoin, Spokesperson for AAA Travel said. “There is no doubt that COVID-related restrictions will add a layer of complexity to planning but what we are seeing at AAA Travel is that those who want to make the best travel decisions will make the extra effort to ensure everyone’s safety.”