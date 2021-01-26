More Fog Tonight. Some Sun Wednesday. Light Snow Early Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More areas of fog tonight and some icy spots, with temperatures in the low 30s. Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the 40s. A quick moving disturbance will bring the opportunity for some light snow very late Wednesday night into the early predawn hours of Thursday. At this time, snow amounts look light, generally an inch or less. Still some slick spots that may impact the early morning hours of Thursday. In the wake of any snow, it turns brisk and cold for the late week. Daytime highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. While the late week and start to the weekend is looking cold and dry, a new storm forecast to develop could impact the region with snow and a wintry mix Sunday into Monday of next week.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Icy spots. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: AM fog, Sun and clouds, late night - light snow. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Early AM snow ending. Clearing, brisk and cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Cloudy, snow and or wintry mix, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows around 30.
Monday: Snow, wintry mix still possible, cold. Highs upper 30s to low 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cold. Highs upper 30s to near 40.
