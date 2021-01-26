More Fog Tonight. Some Sun Wednesday. Light Snow Early Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More areas of fog tonight and some icy spots, with temperatures in the low 30s. Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the 40s. A quick moving disturbance will bring the opportunity for some light snow very late Wednesday night into the early predawn hours of Thursday. At this time, snow amounts look light, generally an inch or less. Still some slick spots that may impact the early morning hours of Thursday. In the wake of any snow, it turns brisk and cold for the late week. Daytime highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Overnight lows in the 10s and low 20s. While the late week and start to the weekend is looking cold and dry, a new storm forecast to develop could impact the region with snow and a wintry mix Sunday into Monday of next week.