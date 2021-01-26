Hauser hits career-high seven 3-pointers; Cavaliers crush ‘Cuse 81-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser made a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the No. 8 Virginia men’s basketball team crushed Syracuse 81-58 on Monday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Hauser made 7-of-13 three-point attempts, and all of his 21 points came from behind the line.
Senior forward Jay Huff had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
The points are a new career-high, breaking his previous mark of 18, and the rebounds tie his personal best.
Many of Huff’s baskets came on alley-oop passes from Kihei Clark, who finished with a season-high nine assists.
“It’s hard to stop Kihei, when he gets going down the lane, and if you stop him, he’s really good at making that pass,” says Huff. “It’s a lot of fun, when we can get a game going like that.”
Virginia had an assist on 23 of its 29 field goals in the game.
Hauser says, “I think everybody had the mindset of, ‘We might have a good shot, but if we make one more pass, it’s a great shot.’ Playing with unselfish guys is awesome, and it showed tonight.”
Bennett adds, “When you make shots, that helps, but I liked our movement, and how we shared the ball. Took a lot of three’s, and made a lot. Just sharing the ball, and when Sam, and Trey, and Jay are shooting like that, and the other guys are making good decisions, I thought it felt right.”
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim says, “They really do a good job moving the ball. Those guys get in open spots, and make shots. They’re good. They’re a very good team. We’re not a Top Ten team. They are.”
Trey Murphy (16) and Reece Beekman (10) also reached double figures in scoring for the ‘Hoos.
UVA shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 14-of-31 from 3-point range.
Syracuse was just 5-of-24 on three-point shots, and they shot 37.3 percent from the field, overall.
The Wahoos have won 15 consecutive games against ACC competition, dating back to last season, which is tied for the longest streak in program history.
UVA (11-2, 7-0 ACC) will be back in action on Saturday at No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Tipoff is set for six o’clock in Blacksburg.
