Gradual clearing & chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -This mornings storm has moved away. although skies are still cloudy, a few breaks of sunshine are expected later. Slow clearing combined with a southwesterly wind will warm conditions to above normal levels. Areas of fog will be an issue tonight. A developing system to our southwest will head east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday, rain and snow showers are expected. Friday and Saturday look good, with more rain and snow showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !