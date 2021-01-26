Gradual clearing & chilly

Quick warm-up

By David Rogers | January 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 12:34 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -This mornings storm has moved away. although skies are still cloudy, a few breaks of sunshine are expected later. Slow clearing combined with a southwesterly wind will warm conditions to above normal levels. Areas of fog will be an issue tonight. A developing system to our southwest will head east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday, rain and snow showers are expected. Friday and Saturday look good, with more rain and snow showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy & chilly, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Morning rain & snow shower, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High>: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

