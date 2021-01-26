Gradual clearing & chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -This mornings storm has moved away. although skies are still cloudy, a few breaks of sunshine are expected later. Slow clearing combined with a southwesterly wind will warm conditions to above normal levels. Areas of fog will be an issue tonight. A developing system to our southwest will head east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday, rain and snow showers are expected. Friday and Saturday look good, with more rain and snow showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy & chilly, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Morning rain & snow shower, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High>: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
