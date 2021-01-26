Charlottesville Democrats call for 5th District Rep. Good to resign

Charlottesville Democrats call for 5th District Rep. Good to resign
(FILE) (Source: wvir)
By Patrick Huddleston | January 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 4:42 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a statement released on social media Monday, January 25, the executive committee of the Charlottesville Democrats calls for 5th District Representative Bob Good to resign.

Last night, the C'ville Dems executive committee passed a statement calling for Congressman Bob Good to resign due to...

Posted by C'Ville Dems on Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Charlottesville Democrats Co-chairperson Bekah Saxon says the Republican congressman’s behavior and statements leading up to and continuing after the insurrection on January 6 at the Capitol should not be tolerated.

“It’s all tied together to what happened here in Charlottesville and August of 2017. We saw a lot of those same themes play out again, and so it’s really about making sure that we add to that chorus that’s saying enough is enough. We can’t sweep this under the rug,” Saxon said.

The statement was released with Good’s office phone number (202) 225-4711 to leave comments as well.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.