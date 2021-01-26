Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Atty. Platania announces reelection bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania is running for reelection.
Platania announced his bid in a nearly three minute long campaign video posted online Tuesday, January 26.
In it, the Democratic incumbent discusses what he says are his proudest accomplishments, including reducing first-time nonviolent felony charges to misdemeanors and starting a program helping people with mental illness who’ve committed a crime.
“We started the area’s first ever therapeutic docket understanding that treatment and services were vital to those charged with a crime that were suffering from mental illness,” Platania said.
City Public Defender Ray Szwabowski is also seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for commonwealth’s attorney.
The Primary Election will be held in June.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.