An icy start

Improving and milder

By David Rogers | January 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated January 26 at 7:55 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure continues to move eastbound.Rain and freezing rain is moving away. Partial clearing and a southwest wind is expected to warm conditions this afternoon and Wednesday. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest part of the country is heading east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible during this time frame. Once skies clear, temperatures are expected to tumble for the late week and into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Icy morning, clearing, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Morning rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

