An icy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure continues to move eastbound.Rain and freezing rain is moving away. Partial clearing and a southwest wind is expected to warm conditions this afternoon and Wednesday. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest part of the country is heading east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible during this time frame. Once skies clear, temperatures are expected to tumble for the late week and into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !