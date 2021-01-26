An icy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure continues to move eastbound.Rain and freezing rain is moving away. Partial clearing and a southwest wind is expected to warm conditions this afternoon and Wednesday. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwest part of the country is heading east. Clouds will begin to thicken later Wednesday. Rain and snow showers are possible during this time frame. Once skies clear, temperatures are expected to tumble for the late week and into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Icy morning, clearing, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Morning rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
