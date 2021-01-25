Virginia experiencing low flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While masks mandates are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they’re doing a good job of preventing the spread of other common illnesses.
Dr. Bill Petri with the the University of Virginia Health System says that Virginia is experiencing extremely low cases of Influenza this year. He says masks are a big reason for that drop-off.
“Mask wearing is clearly contributing because flu is spread the same way as COVID-19 is, which is with small droplets so you breathe it in from someone else who is infected, so masks are probably helping a fair amount,” Petri said.
Petri suggested another possible reason as to why the flu isn’t as rampant this year could be due to a lack of international travel and that Virginia is experiencing almost zero flu activity in the latest models.
