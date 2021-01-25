Unknown man found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an unknown man was found dead in Richmond Sunday.
On Jan. 24 at approximately 7:06 a.m., an unknown deceased male with no form of identification was found in the 6700 block of Three Chopt Road.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
The male is described as a white male in his late teens or early twenties with hazel eyes, dark hair, and a slim build.
He was wearing a tan long sleeve shirt with a distinctive design on the front of the shirt, grey sweatpants, grey shoes with green on them and had a tan backpack.
Anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 510-4183 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
