ReadyKids asking for diaper donations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Folks at ReadyKids are looking to ease the burden for families in the Healthy Families Program by collecting diapers for children in the area.
“We are always giving out diapers. We usually give families diapers once a month. We have like 53 families in the Healthy Families Program,” Samira Khairkhawa, a family support worker in the Healthy Families program, said.
The program is looking for newborn diapers, as well as sizes four, five, and six training pants.
“Our families always express how it’s so expensive and hard, especially when they have a lot of children in the home. It is a pretty big need,” Khairkhawa said. “We are always running out of diapers. It’s a big need in the community.”
If you’re interested in donating diapers to the Healthy Families Program, you can contact the director of family support, Sarah Carter, at scarter@readykidscville.org by phone at (434) 296-4118 ex. 229.
There is also a box outside of the ReadyKids office at 1000 E. High Street in Charlottesville where you can drop off diaper donations.
