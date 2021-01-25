CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cloudy start to the last week in January. Rain is expected to move in this afternoon. While most locations will see a cold rain, higher elevations may experience freezing rain and ice. Up to an inch of rain is possible, and up to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible for some higher elevations. Rain will continue tonight into early Tuesday. Clearing by Tuesday afternoon will warm temperatures to near 50. A second system will bring a chance for light rain and snow late Wednesday. Conditions will clear and turn chilly for the late week . Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy, rain & pockets of ice, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Rain & pockets of ice, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Morning rain and pockets of ice, clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, late snow & showers, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
