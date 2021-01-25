One person dead in Lynchburg shooting

By Kate Capodanno | January 25, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 9:18 AM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Madison Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday, January 24, for a report of a malicious wounding.

The department said one person was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Frank Thomas Smith, Jr. of Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

