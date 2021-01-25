New 24/7 texting hotline connects people to free food sources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re like many people in the greater Charlottesville area who struggle with food insecurity, but don’t know who to call or how to get assistance, there’s a new hotline that can help.
Cultivate Charlottesville, in partnership with the City of Charlottesville and other groups, launched a new 24/7 phone number you can text to get information about free food sources near you. The number is 844-947-6518.
City Councilor Michael Payne said the hotline makes it easier for people to get the help they need without being overwhelmed with resources.
“There’s a ton of different resources in the community to provide food, but there are so many services and they have different requirements and days they operate and hours they operate, and it’s just kind of overwhelming” Payne said. “So, this service has come together to provide one central place where people can get information to every single food source.”
The service is for the greater Charlottesville area and surrounding counties like Greene, Fluvanna, and Louisa County.
Services are in both English and Spanish. Messaging and data rates may apply.
