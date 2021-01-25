MarieBette delivering breakfast baskets for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking for a sweet way to show your valentine some love, a Charlottesville bakery has the answer.
MarieBette is teaming up with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad to make and deliver breakfast baskets full of fresh pastries.
The goodie baskets cost $20 and will be delivered on doorsteps for Valentine’s Day morning, February 14. Some of the proceeds will go to EMS first responders.
“I think we are all struggling to get through these hard, difficult times, and anything we can do to help the community. It’s just a nice one little moment of the day to make someone’s day a little brighter,” Co-Owner Patrick Evans said.
To order a Valentine’s Day basket of treats for a loved one, or even for yourself, click here.
