Former Chesterfield Schools contractor found guilty of inappropriate activity with student

Former Chesterfield Schools contractor found guilty of inappropriate activity with student
According to police, the principal of Clover Hill High School reported a student had received inappropriate text messages from Antwon Chavis - a temporary contract worker at the school. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:43 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former Chesterfield Schools contractor is guilty of inappropriate activity with a student, according to court documents.

Antwon Chavis was found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child.

[ Police searching for victims of former Chesterfield Schools contractor accused of soliciting minor ]

According to police, the principal of Clover Hill High School reported a student had received inappropriate text messages from Chavis - a temporary contract worker at the school. Chavis was accused of sending inappropriate images to multiple boys.

He has a pre-sentence report scheduled for April.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.