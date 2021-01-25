Former Chesterfield Schools contractor found guilty of inappropriate activity with student

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former Chesterfield Schools contractor is guilty of inappropriate activity with a student, according to court documents.
Antwon Chavis was found guilty of taking indecent liberties with a child.
According to police, the principal of Clover Hill High School reported a student had received inappropriate text messages from Chavis - a temporary contract worker at the school. Chavis was accused of sending inappropriate images to multiple boys.
He has a pre-sentence report scheduled for April.
