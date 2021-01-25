Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers will advance across the area today. Steadier bands are rain are expected later as the low gets closer. Higher elevations have the best potential to see icy conditions. The system will keep us soggy through early Tuesday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will warm to near 50. A second system will bring a chance for light snow Wednesday night. High pressure will clear sky conditions by Thursday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !