Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers will advance across the area today. Steadier bands are rain are expected later as the low gets closer. Higher elevations have the best potential to see icy conditions. The system will keep us soggy through early Tuesday. Skies should begin to clear by Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will warm to near 50. A second system will bring a chance for light snow Wednesday night. High pressure will clear sky conditions by Thursday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Rain & pockets of ice, High: upper 30s
Tonight: Rain & pockets of ice, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: morning rain & pockets of ice, afternoon clearing, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30
Wednesday: Partly sunny, late light snow, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, high: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
