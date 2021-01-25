CRHA receives over $360K from HUD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing Charlottesville $362,400 to help keep people off of the streets.
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) has received 40 mainstream vouchers to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Melinda Hite with CRHA says the impact of these vouchers is vital to keeping people in homes.
“Having that financial assistance to pay that monthly rent for someone who’s either homeless, previously been homeless, or disabled, it will make a huge impact on these individuals lives,” Hite said.
Those who are selected will go through a homeless screening with The Haven.
With these vouchers, CRHA will work specifically with people with disabilities of families of people with disabilities between the ages of 18-61.
The waiting list will open on January 29. For more information click here.
