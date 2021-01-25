Charlottesville holds annual MLK Jr. Celebration virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in 30 years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration was held virtually.
Zoe Moreland from Charlottesville High School read an award winning essay she wrote herself, and the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Award was given to Leah Puryear for her work as a member of the Charlottesville School Board.
Reverend Alvin Edwards, an organizer of the event, said even with the celebration being online, it still reflects on the activist’s life and legacy.
“It remembers his legacy, remembers the work he did. It remembers how he worked hard and gave his life for what he believed in, and a person who believes in what they do, they need to show it in their life and the things that they do,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.