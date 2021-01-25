Bill to add Virginia appeals court judges draws GOP protests

FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, House majority leader Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, composes herself as she delivers a speech on Sally Hemming during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A proposal to add four to six new judges to Virginia's Court of Appeals is drawing protests and charges of “court packing” from some Republicans. Democrats say the additional judges are needed to expand the intermediate court's jurisdiction and give criminal defendants and civil litigants an automatic right of appeal. “I’m sorry they are making this a political issue. This is about access for everybody to our judicial system," Herring said. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Source: Steve Helber)