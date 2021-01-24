Tracking Weather Pattern Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to Sunday, it won’t be as sunny Sunday afternoon as clouds arrive ahead of a developing storm system to our west.
A chilly rain will arrive by Monday afternoon. There could be pockets of ice over mainly the higher elevations.
More rain for Monday night for most areas. We’ll see a drying trend on Tuesday with temperatures climbing.
We get a break on Wednesday with dry weather. Our focus will go back to the west as another storm system takes shape. This one will have more cold air to work with and that means a better risk for wintry precipitation. Watching for possible mainly wet snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning at this time. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows low to mid 30s.
Monday: Mainly dry in the morning. A chilly rain arrives in the afternoon and night. A little ice possible over the higher elevations. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Early morning rain exits early. Becoming partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Watching for mostly wet snow. Mainly for the morning hours. Highs in the 30s. Lows lower 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs 40s.
