Sam Hauser scores 22; No. 13 UVA survives Georgia Tech 64-62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sam Hauser scored a game-high 22 points, and the 13th-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team beat Georgia Tech 64-62 on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
UVA trailed by as many as eleven points in the 2nd half, but Hauser tallied 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 run, which gave the ‘Hoos a 60-56 advantage with 3:31 remaining.
Kihei Clark only scored two points in the game, but the junior made the game-winning basket, as his step-back jumper with 1:13 remaining proved to be the final points of the game.
Jay Huff had 18 points and five blocks for the Cavaliers.
Head coach Tony Bennett says, “Our two seniors really carried us. Those guys, our two fourth-years. Sam and Jay, down the stretch, really kind of took over the game. Sam and Jay, offensively, made some really nice plays. The guys that played did a real good job out there, for sure.”
Hauser adds, “You can’t just wait around in a game like that, especially when you’re down. You got to flip the switch, and turn it on. I felt like me and Jay got more aggressive, and whether we were making the shot, or someone else, our aggressiveness opened up a lot of things, I felt like.”
Hauser made a season-high four 3-pointers, and Clark dished out a season-high eight assists.
Virginia (10-2, 6-0 ACC) will be back in action on Monday at home against Syracuse.
