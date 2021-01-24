Key’s Corner To-Go Market starts for the winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today marked the first day of the season for the Key’s Corner To-Go Market.
The adaptation of the City Market to-go, will be here every Saturday through March 27.
Orders must be placed in advance and pickup is on Saturday mornings in designated time slots.
Manger of the City Market, Justin McKenzie, says this is important to help keep money in the pockets of small small businesses.
“We’re trying to keep these small businesses afloat that are right near our community,” he said. “They’re like family to us, we’ve been serving these people since 1947.”
To place an order click here.
