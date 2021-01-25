Cold Rain with Some Ice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weak weather disturbance passing over the Mid-Atlantic region. It’s causing a cloudy sky and perhaps a furry and sleet pellets through Sunday evening. Overnight lows won’t be as cold as they were Sunday morning.
Watching a stronger storm system which will arrive by Monday afternoon from the southwest. It will spread a cold rain over the region. There will be pockets of ice for areas mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Icy areas possible on mostly elevated surfaces.
A half inch or inch of rain is projected from Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be above freezing for much of the region with more cold rain Monday night across the lower elevations.
Drying out Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures near or a little above average.
Colder air arrives Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning. At the same time, another storm system will develop and move over our region with wet snow. At this time, a light accumulation is projected. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunshine returns Friday and most of Saturday. Seasonably chilly for the last weekend of January. Perhaps some more snow and rain next Sunday.
Sunday night: Cloudy and chilly. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: A dry start. Rain arrives during the afternoon. Some ice possible. Mainly over higher elevations and pockets of ice for the Shenandoah Valley. More rain Monday night. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Early shower exit. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs near 50. Lows mid 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s as wet snow arrives later Wednesday night.
Thursday: Morning snow. That would make for a slick morning commute. Snow exits in the afternoon as temperatures go above freezing. Refreezing Thursday night. Lows lower 20s with icy areas for Friday morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Rain and snow risk. Highs in the 40s.
