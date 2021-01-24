Blue Ridge Health District holds ‘pop-up’ vaccination clinic in Greene County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School was the site of Greene County’s first “pop-up” vaccination clinic hosted by the Blue Ridge Health District aimed giving those who are eligible, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Around 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed to employees of Greene County Schools as well as Greene County Administration office.
Greene County Public Schools worked with the BRHD and the county administration offices to get the closed clinic set up.
Kyle Pursel with Greene County Public Schools and Jason Elliot with the Blue Ridge Health District were on site and say this clinic is a step in the right direct for many reasons.
“Getting out into our counties and our localities is something that has always been a priority for us and we’re really excited that today is an example of doing just that,” Elliot said.
“It gets us in that right direction,” Pursel said. “We’ve got to continue with the mitigation strategies but I think the kids, the teachers, the community members, it does give us that sense that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
BRHD has plans to host another pop-up clinic at William Monroe High School Saturday Jan 30, to keep vaccinating those eligible in phase 1B.
