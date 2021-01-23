UVA Health addresses COVID-19 vaccine data and more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health answered some lingering questions about COVID-19 and the current state of vaccine rollout Friday.
The health system says it’s received 25,000 first doses of the vaccine to date.
UVA has administered more than 17,321 first doses so far and has over 5,000 vaccination appointments scheduled in the near future. Doctors say they have the capacity and demand to do more, but not the supply.
“We do have the capacity to provide a lot of vaccine on the order of at least 1,000 a day,” UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri said. “The limiting step is actually going to be vaccine supply.”
UVA Health also says its hospital capacity is looking more stable as the most recent COVID-19 spike begins to subside, but it is still busy treating all patients, no matter the condition.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.