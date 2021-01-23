One More Dry Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A starry sky and frosty cold overnight. Not as sunny on Sunday as clouds arrive ahead of a developing storm system to our west.
A chilly rain will arrive by Monday afternoon. There could be pockets of ice over the higher elevations.
More rain for Monday night for most areas. We’ll see a drying trend on Tuesday with temperatures climbing.
We get a break on Wednesday with dry weather. Our focus will go back to the west as another storm system takes shape. This one will have more cold air to work with and that means a better risk for wintry precipitation. Watching for possible wet snow and sleet late Wednesday night into Thursday morning at this time. Keep checking back for updates.
Saturday night: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 10s to mid 20s by dawn.
Sunday: Sun then increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mainly dry in the morning. A chilly rain arrives in the afternoon and night. A little ice possible over the higher elevations. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Morning rain exits early. Becoming partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Thursday: Watching for possible wet snow and sleet. Highs in the 30s. Lows near 20.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows mid 20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
