Memorial service, rally held for 18-year old shot by police

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends gathered at a Henrico County funeral home on Friday morning to remember Xzavier Hill, who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police troopers earlier this month.
But while some gathered to honor the 18-year old at Affinity Funeral Services, others rallied for the release of the police video of Hill’s shooting.
“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” the protestors chanted, many with #JusticeForXzavier on their clothing.
Dozens attended the rally, which then turned into a caravan headed towards the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in Goochland.
“We deserve answers, we deserve transparency,” said Cameron Bertrand, a rallier and friend of Hill’s family.
In addition to those who came out to show their support, members of Hill’s family also attended - coming directly from the memorial service.
“This kid just graduated high school, just go out of school. He worked, he did what he was supposed to do, so something like this was not supposed to happen,” said Kevin Wright, Hill’s great-uncle.
Xzavier’s death is a terrible reality that his family has to come to terms with; Hill’s great-grandmother tells NBC12 that his mother held together strong during the memorial service earlier that day.
“She was crying for a little bit, and then all of a sudden she talked about certain things he did to make her laugh, like hiding his phone when he wasn’t supposed to have it. Bringing back good memories,” said great-grandmother Dolly Wright.
But reminiscing on good memories certainly didn’t come easy for Hill’s mother, LaToya Benton, seemingly on the verge of tears last weekend as she repeated “I’m not wrong, I’m not wrong. I know what I saw,” while speaking to the media last weekend.
VSP alleges the 18-year-old led them on a high-speed chase along I-64 after they tried to get him for speeding. The traffic stop was initiated in Henrico but the shooting happened in Goochland. Hill’s car ran off the interstate and got stuck in an embankment before police told Hill to get out. They allege he showed a firearm and that’s when they opened fire on him.
Hill’s family says after reviewing the video, they did not see a gun in Xzavier’s hand.
“Show us what happened. I don’t think that’s too much to ask anybody. Just show us what happened and then let the public make their judgment from there,” said Kevin Wright before leaving the rally.
NBC12 did reach out to VSP regarding the officers and any intent to release the video of Hill’s shooting, their response is below:
“The investigation remains ongoing and the state police has no additional information to release at this time. Once the investigation is complete, state police will turn its criminal investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.