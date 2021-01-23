Gun rental background check bill introduced after back-to-back suicides at Hanover shooting range

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, which advocates for the firearm industry, maintains many gun ranges already take voluntary measures to prevent suicides. Some ranges only rent to customers who already have a concealed carry permit or proof of firearm safety training. Other ranges will not rent to customers who come in alone. The NSSF also questions whether Virginia could use a federal database like the FBI’s NICS for a state-imposed law. The organization also actively partners with suicide prevention groups and runs its own programs to help curb suicide with firearms, including at gun ranges.