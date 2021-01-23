Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 73, Orange County 50
- Fork Union Prep 88, Hargrave Military 55
- Highland-Warrenton 71, East Rockingham 65
- Madison County 42, Clarke County 38
- Waynesboro 74, Rockbridge County 71
- Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 44
- William Monroe 35, George Mason 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Charlottesville 63, Orange County 36
- Fluvanna 54, Western Albemarle 37
- George Mason 44, William Monroe 33
- Louisa 89, Albemarle 49
- Madison County 51, Strasburg 38
