Friday’s High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Friday's High School Basketball Highlights
By Mike Shiers | January 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 11:10 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 73, Orange County 50
  • Fork Union Prep 88, Hargrave Military 55
  • Highland-Warrenton 71, East Rockingham 65
  • Madison County 42, Clarke County 38
  • Waynesboro 74, Rockbridge County 71
  • Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 44
  • William Monroe 35, George Mason 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Charlottesville 63, Orange County 36
  • Fluvanna 54, Western Albemarle 37
  • George Mason 44, William Monroe 33
  • Louisa 89, Albemarle 49
  • Madison County 51, Strasburg 38

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.