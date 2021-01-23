Devil’s Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows location closed due to COVID-19

Devils Backbone Brewing Company in Nelson County (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | January 22, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 9:39 PM

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Devils Backbone’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee did work Friday but the brewery says no customers or guests were within close contact of the employee.

The brewery says it will do a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the property.

The outpost tap room and kitchen is not impacted.

In a Facebook post, the owners said the Bluegrass Bakery and Grill will be closed for the weekend in order to include it in a thorough cleaning of the Basecamp and Meadows property.