Devil’s Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows location closed due to COVID-19

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Devils Backbone’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland will be closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee did work Friday but the brewery says no customers or guests were within close contact of the employee.
The brewery says it will do a thorough cleaning and sanitizing of the property.
The outpost tap room and kitchen is not impacted.
In a Facebook post, the owners said the Bluegrass Bakery and Grill will be closed for the weekend in order to include it in a thorough cleaning of the Basecamp and Meadows property.