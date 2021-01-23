The big chill

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver colder conditions for us today. Plenty of sunshine and northwest breezes can be expected for much of the area. The coldest night of the season is on tap for tonight. Some areas may dip into the teens. Meanwhile, we are tracking two systems that will impact our region next week. The first system is expected to move in Monday. Mostly rainy conditions can be expected with a few pockets of sleet and freezing rain. The second system will move in Thursday. right now, it appears we could be cold enough to support an accumulating snow. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !