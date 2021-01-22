Virginia State Police vehicle crashes, catches fire during chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police vehicle crashed and then caught on fire during a police chase in Chesterfield on Thursday evening.
VSP said that around 5:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant for expired registration on Interstate 95 north of Willis Road.
The driver of the Galant initially pulled over, but when the trooper got out of his patrol car, the driver drove off and headed north on I-95.
The driver went north on Chippenham and then took the exit for Strathmore Road.
“In the 6600 block of Strathmore Road, a Virginia Trooper made contact with the fleeing Galant in an attempt to conclude the pursuit. The trooper ran off the road to the right striking a fence,” VSP said in a release.
The patrol vehicle sustained damage to the fuel line, which resulted in it catching on fire.
“I was in the house, came out running. We got scared because there was also people around here in houses and we thought it was going to explode,” neighbor Melvin Gomez said.
Police said the trooper was able to get out of the vehicle safely and was not injured.
The Galant then drove north on Strathmore.
At the intersection of Strathmore and Dundas, the Galant struck a Ford Explorer with two occupants,” VSP said.
Troopers were then able to detain the driver.
