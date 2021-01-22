Sunny & nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another stellar day across the region. Sunshine and a southwest breeze will warm conditions to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, which is expected to move through late this afternoon...Temperatures will begin to fall tonight. Sunny and chilly this weekend. Rain and snow will be on tap for Monday. While mostly snow will be in our forecast next Thursday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !