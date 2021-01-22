Sunny & nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another stellar day across the region. Sunshine and a southwest breeze will warm conditions to above normal levels. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, which is expected to move through late this afternoon...Temperatures will begin to fall tonight. Sunny and chilly this weekend. Rain and snow will be on tap for Monday. While mostly snow will be in our forecast next Thursday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy< High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, mostly clear & frigid, Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Cloudy with snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
