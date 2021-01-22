Looking Good !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions pleasant for the the rest of the day. A cold front will move through dry. However, the wind behind will shift to the northwest. Conditions will turn much colder tonight. Although the weekend will be sunny, temperatures will be colder than normal. There will be a couple of systems that will bring rain and snow to the region next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: “Cuddle alert”, mostly clear & frigid, Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, high: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
