Looking Good !

Turning colder

By David Rogers | January 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 12:32 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions pleasant for the the rest of the day. A cold front will move through dry. However, the wind behind will shift to the northwest. Conditions will turn much colder tonight. Although the weekend will be sunny, temperatures will be colder than normal. There will be a couple of systems that will bring rain and snow to the region next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: “Cuddle alert”, mostly clear & frigid, Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: upper 30s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Snow, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

