Looking Good !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep conditions pleasant for the the rest of the day. A cold front will move through dry. However, the wind behind will shift to the northwest. Conditions will turn much colder tonight. Although the weekend will be sunny, temperatures will be colder than normal. There will be a couple of systems that will bring rain and snow to the region next week. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !