Family sues 2 Virginia officers, accuses excessive force

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family has filed a lawsuit against two police officers who the group claim unjustifiably attacked them while responding to a car crash in 2019.
The suit says two Richmond police officers used excessive force and inflicted emotional distress on the family after shooting a man with a stun gun and pushing a woman and child to the ground.
The suit says the officers responded to the crash and didn’t listen to the daughter’s translated explanation of the incident, instead giving the man a ticket he refused to the sign.
The suit says one officer became angry and attacked the family.
Richmond police declined to comment on the pending litigation.
