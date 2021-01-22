Chilly January Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a dry cold front sweeping across the region. Winds have turned to the northwest. Gusts have been nearly 30 mph. This is ushering colder temperatures for tonight and this weekend. A more seasonable January air mass expected through a lot of next week.
Dry weather will persist until Monday. Watching the progress of a southern storm system which will bring mostly a cold rain to the region on Monday. A little wintry mix possible, mainly north and northwest into Monday night.
Trending drier Tuesday and Wednesday.
Another southern storm system will arrive Thursday. This time there looks to be colder air in place and that would allow for more of a snow risk. Keep checking back for updates.
Friday night: Clear and colder. Brisk northwest breeze. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Blustery sunshine and chilly. Highs upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 40s for central Virginia.
Saturday: Clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Sun, then some increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the seasonable 40s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mainly a cold rain arriving. A little sleet and snow may mix in at times, mainly north and west of Charlottesville. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Drying out with highs near 50 degrees. Lows in the lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Wet snow possible. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 40s.
