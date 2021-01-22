Charlottesville Human Rights Commission urges hiring of director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission met virtually on Thursday evening to discuss its needs. At the top of the list: hiring a leader.
The commission was very clear in its message to City Council. In order to have an impact on the community it serves, they need to hire a director.
“If we don’t get it soon, I don’t see how we can do much of anything real,” said Sue Lewis, a member of the 12-person commission.
Lewis says it’s been almost a year since the commission has had a director, the person who will take the lead in managing individual complaints alleging illegal discrimination against the city.
“This has got to be a priority if they think this is an important commission,” Lewis said.
At the Zoom meeting, the commission acknowledged the city has had to fill other staff openings, most recently city manager, but they believe this should be a priority.
“We should say that ‘they should hire, they should get an ad up, and they should begin the hiring process for this commission immediately,’” said Mary Bauer, the chair. “If they have a commitment to this office of human rights, we need a director.”
