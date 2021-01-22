Buford Middle School holds school supply distribution event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buford Middle School held a school supply distribution event Friday, January 22, giving students some of the materials they need to complete online learning. This time around it came with a little help from an area organization.
As part of the “Kiwanis/Walmart 360 project” Walmart donated an average two pallets per week of overstock items to Charlottesville-area organizations. The Kiwanis Club says it noticed that school supplies were part of the overstock items being distributed.
In total, schools supplies valued at over$1,500 - along with $250 from the Kiwanis Club of Charlottesville Foundation - were donated to the Buford Project.
Buford Middle School Assistant Principal Pam Davis says through events like this with generous support from the Kiwanis Clubs, staff at the school gets to make in-person connections with the students.
“It’s huge because we miss them so much being virtual. We see them, of course through the screen, but we value more that time being able to see them face-to-face,” Davis said.
