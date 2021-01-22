BRHD says it will take months to vaccinate everyone in phase 1b

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says it is experiencing a severe shortage of coronavirus vaccines, making it harder for people in phase 1a and phase 1b to get their shots sooner rather than later.
“There is a vaccine shortage and I need everybody to understand that there are five million Virginians that are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” BRHD Medical Director Denise Bonds said.
BRHD is days into vaccinating folks in the greater-Albemarle County area who meet the requirements for phase 1b, but the health district says there are still thousands who qualified for the previous phase who still need to get vaccinated. According to Bonds, Virginia receives 105,000 doses of the vaccine per week for the entire commonwealth.
“Going forwards starting next week, the Blue Ridge Health District will receive 2,950 first doses each week for the next four weeks. That number was given to me late in the afternoon Wednesday,” Bonds said.
With the limited supply of shots, Bonds is reassuring those who have already booked an appointment: “I know that for at least for the next two weeks, everyone who has an appointment we have a vaccine for you. I anticipate that will continue to be the case for the next four weeks,” the director said.
According to a newsletter released by BRHD Thursday, January 21, the vaccine clinic located in the old Kmart parking lot along Hydraulic Road will be operating five days a week by appointment only. With the shortage of shots, Bonds says it is important that the health district prioritizes those at highest risk in phase 1b.
“We have begun partnering with UVA to really reach out to those individuals at highest risk. Those who are over the age of 75. So far, 1,500 individuals have had their first dose. There’s an additional 4,200 that have appointments made for that first dose,” Bonds said. “We will be sharing additional individuals that have registered interest with us either through our online survey or through the hotline and we will be sending that list to UVA.”
Despite the shortage of shots, Bonds says her team is working to make sure everyone who needs their dose of security gets one.
“It will take months to vaccinate all of the individuals that qualify under phase 1b. We will work as quickly as we can and I’m optimistic that there will be additional vaccines being produced or distributed by the federal government,” Bonds said.
Filling out the vaccine survey on BRHD’s website does not guarantee an appointment, but it is the first step to getting the vaccine if you fall under phase 1a or phase 1b.
