Albemarle County begins Stream Health Initiative

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has kicked off its public campaign to improve the health of local streams.
County staff spent time during a virtual meeting on Thursday night sharing the benefits of healthier streams. Right now, there are several impaired streams in the county.
Experts say flood prevention and protecting infrastructure can be accomplished. These measures would also lead to better, cleaner drinking water.
“Another added benefit is, of course, if the water flowing into these reservoirs is in better shape, then it doesn’t need to be treated as heavily to make it safe for drinking. So there’s cost savings there as well,” said Kim Biasiolli, the natural resources manager in the county.
Albemarle County is posting the recording of Thursday’s Zoom call on this website, which also tracks the goals and stages of the initiative. It will host a live Zoom call on Friday, January 22 at noon repeating the information from Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.