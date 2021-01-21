What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a great day. Sunshine and a pleasant breeze southwest breeze will be with us for the remainder of the day. Not quite as cold tonight, under partly cloudy skies. Pleasant conditions return Friday. A weak cold front will move through early in the day. Temperatures behind the front will gradually cool. Sunny this weekend, with slightly below normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a couple of systems next week. We’ll have a chance for rain and snow showers. stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !