What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering a great day. Sunshine and a pleasant breeze southwest breeze will be with us for the remainder of the day. Not quite as cold tonight, under partly cloudy skies. Pleasant conditions return Friday. A weak cold front will move through early in the day. Temperatures behind the front will gradually cool. Sunny this weekend, with slightly below normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a couple of systems next week. We’ll have a chance for rain and snow showers. stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & not as cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Rain & snow showers, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, high: low 40s...Low: mid 20s
