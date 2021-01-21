Waynesboro launches new podcast showcasing local entrepreneurs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The City of Waynesboro is committed to finding and funding people with great business ideas.
That’s the idea behind the Grow Waynesboro initiative, but a new extension of that effort is highlighting local entrepreneurs big and small who are succeeding.
Waynesboro is taking advantage of this digital age with a new podcast called “Waynesboro at Work”.
“Entrepreneurs have successful, exciting, interesting stories on how they got to where they are today,” said Waynesboro Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin.
The City partnered with Converge Local to create the entrepreneur showcase. It’s a podcast that gives business owners a platform to tell their stories.
“What inspired them? How do they get from step one to step ten? And, what tips can they pass on to other people that might be interested?” asked Hitchin.
It’s a place to share their passion for what they do and the challenges they face like doing business in a COVID-19 world.
Hitchin hopes the show serves as an inspiration and a guide to help people get started the right way.
“We have the tools in place. We have the partners in place to help them get started correctly. And if they get started correctly they have a much better chance of being successful,” stated Hitchin.
Waynesboro at Work features a new entrepreneur at the end of every month. It’s available on Spotify and Youtube.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.