Virginia National Guard member from Harrisonburg reflects on Inauguration Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We have seen a large presence from the National Guard in Washington DC leading up to Inauguration Day. Security has been a concern after the assault at the Capitol two weeks ago.
Major Scott Drugo is a National Guard member and Harrisonburg Police Department officer who has been in the nation’s capital since January 11.
Drugo said he has been deployed for hurricane relief in the Virgin Islands and for extreme storm conditions, like floods and snowstorms, but the turnout in DC was something he has never experienced before.
“We ended up having 26,700 troops here in DC. They represented all 50 states and three territories, so you can imagine with that many folks on one little plot of land getting processed through one building. It was quite a scene,” Drugo said. “It was amazing to watch it transpire.”
He said he received well wishes from many family members, friends, and neighbors before heading out of the Friendly City.
“Having that kind of support from family and people that I know from Harrisonburg was nice,” Drugo said. “After you get that kind of assurance at home, that makes everything easier here.”
With thousands of officers showing up in the nation’s capital from all across the country, he said it was amazing to meet many new faces.
“It makes my heart feel good that we could all have the same uniform on and have never met before, and then jell as a team, just over a one week period,” Drugo said. “It was kind of neat to see folks from other places and just get together as a staff and welcome them in.”
Drugo said he is not sure when he will be returning home, but he will stay as long as he is needed. He said they need to focus on mitigating the COVID-19 spread before sending National Guard members back home.
