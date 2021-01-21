VADOC: Inmates who take vaccine will get telephone credits, care packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Department of Corrections inmates will receive free email stamps and telephone credits as well as a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks if they take the coronavirus vaccine.
For those inmates choosing to get vaccinated, which includes two doses approximately 28 days apart, VADOC will begin distributing incentive packs in early March.
The department began Phase 1a vaccinations, covering medical staff, about two weeks ago. Last week, VADOC began Phase 1b vaccinations, which involves a system-wide effort to vaccinate as many staff and inmates as possible.
VADOC medical staff are administering the Moderna vaccine received from the Virginia Department of Health.
