UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato gives inauguration insight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato is calling the inauguration of Joe Biden a ‘return to normalcy.’ However, Sabato says a great deal of what Donald Trump did will have to be reversed to truly reset the path.
“He’s got to go down two tracks...the first track is reversing a great deal of what Trump did, “Sabato said. “He started already today with 15 executive orders and at least half of them relate directly to things that Trump did.”
Sabato says the second track is the pandemic, which ties into the economy.
“That’s what people want to see,” Sabato said. “Into the pandemic, a revival of the economy. Those are subjects that Joe Biden is well prepared for, that’s where experience comes in. Fifty years of it.”
Sabato says righting Trump’s wrongs will be easier said than done.
“The problem is one of Trump’s last actions was to reverse his draining the swamp. He’s now letting all of his people lobby the agencies they just added,” Sabato said. “It’s unbelievable. The task just got tougher for Biden.”
As for the inaugural address itself, Sabato says Biden stuck to the middle-class message that everybody expected.
“No one was shocked by what Joe Biden said today. He said he was going to stress unity, and he did,” Sabato said. “He made a number of proposals, but they were all from his campaign.”
Even with all eyes on Biden, Sabato had some words for Donald Trump.
“It is outrageous for the Incumbent President of the United States to rudely snub his successor and not even show up at the inauguration and, of course, before this, hobbling the transition,” he said.
As for what we have to look forward to, Sabato says less drama.
“You won’t have nasty tweets and you won’t have these big rallies where the president’s insulting everybody,” he said. “You’re not going to have a president stirring the pot every hour.”
