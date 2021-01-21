Tracking Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a decent late January day. High temperatures were about ten degrees above average Thursday afternoon. Many areas reached the 50s. A light southwest breeze will keep many communities near or above freezing into Friday morning.
Tracking a dry cold front due into town on Friday. The wind will turn more west to northwest. This will usher in a more seasonable air mass ahead for the weekend. Until then, Friday will feature more above average highs. Especially east of the Blue Ridge.
A dry and cooler weekend is in store.
Watching the progress of an active southern storm track. Mainly a chilly rain is now expected on Monday, Monday night into early Tuesday. A little sleet and snow may mix in at times, mainly for the higher elevations and over the Shenandoah Valley.
Another storm system looks to be colder at this time for next Thursday. That system may bring a better chance of wet snow to the region. Keep checking back for updates.
Thursday night: Starry, moonlit sky. Light southwest breeze. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Friday: Brisk sunshine. Highs in the 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s across central Virginia. West to northwest wind at 10 to 25 mph.
Friday night: Clear and colder. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows in the 20s Saturday night and 30s Sunday night.
Monday: Mainly a chilly rain arrives during the day. A little wintry mix possible, mainly north and northwest. Highs in the 30s to 40 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Drying out and becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Thursday: Watching for possible snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Keep checking back for updates!
