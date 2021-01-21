Septenary Winery proposes cell phone tower be placed somewhere else

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A winery owner in Albemarle County is sharing his frustrations over a proposed cell phone tower near the entrance to his business.
According to a release sent out by Septenary Winery, Verizon proposed to build a cell phone tower near the vineyard’s entrance in August, but plans were delayed after a balloon test showed the tower would be visible from the winery.
“There has to be a better place to put a tower than here where you’re going to literally trample the history and the views,” Septenary Winery Owner Todd Zimmerman said.
After another balloon test in January, Zimmerman says the placement of the cell tower should go somewhere else: “It’s not just the height, it’s the scale of the thing. It’s huge. So that is the point: It belongs in an industrial area, and not in the middle of a beautiful residential area,” he said.
There will be a community Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, January 25, to discuss the cell tower proposal. If you’re interested in joining the meeting, you can click here for the link.
